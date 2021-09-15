Jayasurya's 'Sunny' releases September 23 on Amazon Prime Video

'Sunny,' which is Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya's eighth collaboration, marks the actor's 100th film as an actor

Malayalam suspense-drama Sunny, starring Jayasurya, is set to have its global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 23. The film is produced by Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. Sankar has also written and directed the Amazon Original Movie. Sunny, which is the duo's eighth collaboration, marks Jayasurya's 100th film as an actor.

Story focuses on a musician who has lost everything

According to the makers, the story focuses on a musician named Sunny (played by Jayasurya), who has lost everything that he earned in his life, his love, his money, and his best friend. "Shattered and hopeless, he smuggles himself back from Dubai to Kerala in the midst of a global pandemic and shuts himself from society," the synopsis read.

Film offers assortment of simple human emotions: Vijay Subramaniam

"Deeply stuck in an emotional turmoil and while killing himself softly and slowly, Sunny befriends a couple of curious strangers over the course of seven days, who change his perspective," the synopsis further read. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said Sunny is a film that offers an "assortment of simple human emotions."

We are glad to collaborate with Dreams N Beyond: Subramaniam

"We are glad to collaborate with Dreams N Beyond to present this powerful film that will be a wonderful addition to our Malayalam library of content," Subramaniam said in a statement. "We are sure that Sunny, which also happens to be Jayasurya's 100th film, will win over audiences all across the globe," he added.

Thrilled that the movie will reach a global audience: Jayasurya

Jayasurya said he is thrilled the movie will reach a global audience with its premiere on the streaming platform. "Sunny is a riveting story of a musician who finds himself in an emotional crisis, and how a sudden turn of events and interactions with complete strangers help him rekindle hope and joy," the actor, who has also won a National Award, said.

Couldn't be more humbled to play another striking character: Jayasurya

"This is my 100th film as an actor and I couldn't be more humbled to play yet another striking character. I have had a prolific partnership with Ranjith... this one is truly special," the actor, whose film Sufiyum Sujathayum released on Amazon last year, said.