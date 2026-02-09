'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El takes flight
Entertainment
Warner Bros. posted a new trailer for "Supergirl" during the 2026 Super Bowl and Puppy Bowl.
Milly Alcock takes on the role of Kara Zor-El, whose life gets turned upside down after Krypton's fall.
The story follows Kara as she teams up with Ruthye, a determined young alien, and sets off across the universe in search of justice.
More about the film and its cast
Directed by Craig Gillespie and based on an acclaimed comic series, the film highlights Kara's early days on Krypton and her heartfelt bond with her super-dog Krypto.
Jason Momoa pops up as Lobo, promising some wild clashes ahead.
With David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham playing Kara's parents and James Gunn producing, "Supergirl" hits theaters and IMAX on June 26, 2026.