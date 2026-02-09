'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El takes flight Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Warner Bros. posted a new trailer for "Supergirl" during the 2026 Super Bowl and Puppy Bowl.

Milly Alcock takes on the role of Kara Zor-El, whose life gets turned upside down after Krypton's fall.

The story follows Kara as she teams up with Ruthye, a determined young alien, and sets off across the universe in search of justice.