'Superman' reboot soars at global box office
James Gunn's "Superman" reboot has soared into theaters, pulling in a strong $96.5 million globally so far and is on track to top $210 million by the end of opening weekend.
The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, marking a fresh start for the DC Universe under Gunn and Peter Safran.
'Superman' dominated UK box office
The movie dominated the UK box office, grabbing $3.6 million on Friday alone and claiming 66% of market share among top films there.
But it's had a quieter launch in places like South Korea and China, where audiences are still warming up to Western superhero stories.
Still, "Superman" reboot is expected to keep up its momentum through the weekend.