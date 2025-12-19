'Let me live': 2017 actor assault case survivor slams trolling

The survivor of the 2017 actor sexual assault case in Kerala has posted an emotional message on social media, condemning the cyber attacks directed at her. The post comes days after a court in Kochi acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep , one of the accused in the case, citing a lack of evidence. In her Instagram post, she wrote: "Not a victim, not a survivor, just a simple human being. Let me live."

Message 'Should have kept quiet, said nothing to anyone' The survivor began her post with the words "Mistake done by me," explaining that her so-called mistake was immediately filing a complaint with the police and seeking legal recourse after the assault. She wrote, "I should've kept quiet and said nothing to anyone, saying that everything that happened that day was my fate." "Later when that video came out I should have killed myself without knowing what to say to those who accused me of not complaining to the police."

Video backlash Survivor criticized convict's video and those who circulated it The survivor also took aim at a video released by Martin Antony, the second accused in the case, who was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. In the video, he allegedly made false accusations against her. "In that video, he should have said that it was he who took my videos," she wrote. "To those who say and spread such perversions, may this not happen to you or those in your house."

Legal proceedings Police action against Antony and those sharing the video The Thrissur City Police have already registered a case against Antony for revealing the survivor's identity and defaming her on social media. The police have confirmed that they will take legal action not just against Antony but also against those who share or circulate the video on social media platforms. The survivor's emotional post comes after a court convicted six individuals in connection with the abduction and sexual assault case on December 8.