Swift releases country song as 'Toy Story 5' Jessie tribute
Entertainment
Taylor Swift has created a brand-new track, "I Knew It, I Knew You," for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5.
The song drops on June 5, 2026, just before the movie hits theaters on June 19.
Inspired by Jessie the cowgirl, it brings a country vibe and celebrates one of the franchise's fan favorites.
Antonoff coproduced 'Toy Story 5' track
Swift co-produced the track with Jack Antonoff, and it'll be featured on the official Toy Story 5 soundtrack.
Director Andrew Stanton shared that her bond with Jessie was undeniable, saying the song just felt right for this world.
Before anything was confirmed, fans spotted mysterious "TS" billboards under Disney and Pixar logos in cities like London and L.A., so Swifties had plenty to speculate about!