Swift releases country song as 'Toy Story 5' Jessie tribute

Antonoff coproduced 'Toy Story 5' track

Swift co-produced the track with Jack Antonoff, and it'll be featured on the official Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

Director Andrew Stanton shared that her bond with Jessie was undeniable, saying the song just felt right for this world.

Before anything was confirmed, fans spotted mysterious "TS" billboards under Disney and Pixar logos in cities like London and L.A., so Swifties had plenty to speculate about!