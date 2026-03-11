SHINee member Taemin signs with G-Dragon's agency

K-pop sensation Taemin, a member of the popular group SHINee and a successful solo artist, has signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation. The news was confirmed by the agency on Wednesday. "We have signed an exclusive contract with artist Taemin," they said in a statement. "We will spare no effort in providing full support so that Taemin's unparalleled artistic capabilities can create synergy with our cutting-edge technology." Notably, Galaxy labels itself as an AI entertainment-tech company.

New beginnings Taemin takes former management team to new agency Taemin's move to Galaxy Corporation comes after his recent departure from Big Planet Made Entertainment. The Move singer is reportedly taking some members of his former management team with him, signaling a new yet familiar phase in his career. Galaxy Corporation is home to several high-profile personalities, including Big Bang member G-Dragon, actor Song Kang-ho, and singer Kim Jong-kook.

Agency switch Taemin's early termination from Big Planet Made explained So, what went down at Big Planet Made Entertainment? Reports suggest that the singer requested early termination of his exclusive contract with the company, despite time remaining on the agreement. After discussions between both parties, they mutually agreed to end the partnership.

