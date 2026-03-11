SHINee member Taemin signs with G-Dragon's agency
What's the story
K-pop sensation Taemin, a member of the popular group SHINee and a successful solo artist, has signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation. The news was confirmed by the agency on Wednesday. "We have signed an exclusive contract with artist Taemin," they said in a statement. "We will spare no effort in providing full support so that Taemin's unparalleled artistic capabilities can create synergy with our cutting-edge technology." Notably, Galaxy labels itself as an AI entertainment-tech company.
New beginnings
Taemin takes former management team to new agency
Taemin's move to Galaxy Corporation comes after his recent departure from Big Planet Made Entertainment. The Move singer is reportedly taking some members of his former management team with him, signaling a new yet familiar phase in his career. Galaxy Corporation is home to several high-profile personalities, including Big Bang member G-Dragon, actor Song Kang-ho, and singer Kim Jong-kook.
Agency switch
Taemin's early termination from Big Planet Made explained
So, what went down at Big Planet Made Entertainment? Reports suggest that the singer requested early termination of his exclusive contract with the company, despite time remaining on the agreement. After discussions between both parties, they mutually agreed to end the partnership.
Agency challenges
Inside the split between Taemin and Big Planet Made
While the separation reportedly occurred without a major public dispute, industry insiders have pointed to internal issues that may have contributed to the decision. Earlier reports from The Fact indicated that there had been delays in settlement payments to artists under the label. It was also alleged that the company's CEO, Cha Ga-won, signed a contract with an external company without Taemin's consent. Following the switch, we hope Taemin gets a much-needed fresh start!