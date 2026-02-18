Tamil film 'Hot Spot 2 Much' gets OTT release date
Hot Spot 2 Much, a Tamil drama by Vignesh Karthick, is dropping on OTT platforms from February 20.
The film weaves together three stories about an aspiring filmmaker pitching ideas while hiding her real motives, and it takes a sharp, satirical look at toxic fan culture, dress politics, and today's relationships.
Where to watch the film and its ratings
You can catch Hot Spot 2 Much on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, and Lionsgate Play.
The movie's social commentary got mixed reactions—some loved the take on fan obsession and MS Bhaskar's emotional monolog stood out.
Critics gave it a solid 3/5 (Times of India), while audiences rated it 7.1/10 on IMDb.