Tamil film 'Hot Spot 2 Much' gets OTT release date Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Hot Spot 2 Much, a Tamil drama by Vignesh Karthick, is dropping on OTT platforms from February 20.

The film weaves together three stories about an aspiring filmmaker pitching ideas while hiding her real motives, and it takes a sharp, satirical look at toxic fan culture, dress politics, and today's relationships.