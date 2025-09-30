Tara Sutaria reveals she's 'stolen' her grandma's sarees
Tara Sutaria just shared her love for Indian ethnic wear, admitting she's "stolen" plenty of sarees and jewelry from her grandmother.
As she arrived at Ajio's TRNDin After Dark party, Tara Sutaria shared with us, with a laugh, "I've borrowed a lot more Indian outfits from my grandmother who used to wear sarees much more than my mother does."
Tara's love for vintage sarees and jewelry
Since she was 16, Tara has been raiding her grandma's closet for vintage sarees and jewelry.
She says these pieces remind her of family, heritage, and everything she loves about dressing up for festivals.
Her take on Indian fashion
On-screen or off, Tara loves celebrating Indian style—she recalls being styled by Manish Malhotra in Student of the Year 2 and rocking unique looks in Ek Villain Returns.
She often shouts out icons like Deepika Padukone for their traditional fashion game, showing just how much she values that cultural connection.