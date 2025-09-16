Next Article
Tata Play launches 'Cartoon Network Forever' for nostalgic adults
Entertainment
Missing your favorite childhood cartoons? Tata Play just rolled out Cartoon Network Forever, an ad-free service made with Warner Bros. Discovery.
Now you can catch classics like Tom & Jerry and Scooby Doo anytime—streaming 24/7 in both English and Hindi on Tata Play's DTH and mobile app.
Aiming to reach both kids and adults
Cartoon Network Forever brings together a bunch of beloved series like The Powerpuff Girls, Ed, Edd n Eddy, plus DC hits like Batman and Justice League.
With over 50 value-added services to choose from now, Tata Play wants to make sure everyone—from longtime fans to first-timers—can enjoy these iconic characters.
As Pallavi Puri from Tata Play explains, it's about keeping the magic alive for today's generation and beyond.