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Taylor Frankie Paul struck, shoved ex-partner in domestic violence case
Taylor Frankie Paul accused of domestic violence

Taylor Frankie Paul struck, shoved ex-partner in domestic violence case

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 31, 2026
03:21 pm
What's the story

Dakota Mortensen has accused his former partner, reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, of scratching and hitting him during a recent altercation. The incident reportedly took place at Paul's Draper residence in Utah. According to a police report from the Draper City Police Department, obtained by Page Six, Mortensen's friend informed authorities that he had been the victim of domestic violence by Paul.

Allegations

Mortensen was 'apprehensive' about reporting incidents due to Paul's profile

The police report states that Mortensen later told officers there were "two incidents of physical assault involving 'grabbing, scratching, shoving, and striking.'" He was reportedly "apprehensive" to report the incidents due to Paul's "high public profile." The report also mentions that police obtained photographs of Mortensen's "neck scratches."

Investigations

Both were subjects of domestic assault investigations in February

The Draper City Police Department confirmed to People on March 16 that there was an open "domestic assault investigation" regarding the pair. A spokesperson said that "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb.] 24 and 25." A hearing has been set for April 7.

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Past incident

Paul was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence

Paul was previously arrested in 2023 over allegations of domestic violence, accused of throwing metal chairs at Mortensen while her then five-year-old child was in the room. Reports vary on the initial charges, with one stating she faced misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal mischief, and committing domestic violence in the presence of a child. Paul later pled guilty to aggravated assault, which could be lessened or dismissed if she complies with the conditions of the plea.

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Statements

Statement after leak of the video showing alleged abuse

In a statement to People after the leak of the 2023 video, a spokesperson for Paul claimed that the video "conveniently omits context" and called its release a "reprehensible attempt [by Mortensen] to distract from his own behavior." Mortensen responded in his own statement, writing, "As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation."

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