Taylor Frankie Paul struck, shoved ex-partner in domestic violence case

Dakota Mortensen has accused his former partner, reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul, of scratching and hitting him during a recent altercation. The incident reportedly took place at Paul's Draper residence in Utah. According to a police report from the Draper City Police Department, obtained by Page Six, Mortensen's friend informed authorities that he had been the victim of domestic violence by Paul.

Allegations Mortensen was 'apprehensive' about reporting incidents due to Paul's profile The police report states that Mortensen later told officers there were "two incidents of physical assault involving 'grabbing, scratching, shoving, and striking.'" He was reportedly "apprehensive" to report the incidents due to Paul's "high public profile." The report also mentions that police obtained photographs of Mortensen's "neck scratches."

Investigations Both were subjects of domestic assault investigations in February The Draper City Police Department confirmed to People on March 16 that there was an open "domestic assault investigation" regarding the pair. A spokesperson said that "allegations have been made in both directions" and "contact was made with involved parties on [Feb.] 24 and 25." A hearing has been set for April 7.

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Past incident Paul was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence Paul was previously arrested in 2023 over allegations of domestic violence, accused of throwing metal chairs at Mortensen while her then five-year-old child was in the room. Reports vary on the initial charges, with one stating she faced misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal mischief, and committing domestic violence in the presence of a child. Paul later pled guilty to aggravated assault, which could be lessened or dismissed if she complies with the conditions of the plea.

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