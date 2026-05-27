Taylor Swift surprises fan who requested song via paper airplane

In a heartwarming turn of events, global pop sensation Taylor Swift has surprised an eight-year-old fan with a signed guitar and a handwritten note. The surprise was made possible after the child, Madeline from Cleveland, sent a paper airplane over her neighbor's fence to request Swift's song. The request was fulfilled by the neighbor, musician Ethan Hayes, while Madeline's mother, Natalie Hulec, captured the exchange on video and later posted it to TikTok.

Surprise gift Swift's team reached out to Hayes after video went viral After the video of Hayes playing Swift's 2008 hit Love Story went viral on TikTok, Swift's team contacted him. "They're like, 'Hey, Taylor saw your video. We want to send you something. Don't tell anyone until it gets there,'" he recalled to People. "I was expecting maybe a signed poster or something. And then she sent us guitars, which is insane."

Twitter Post See the sweet note here Taylor Swift has recently sent a autographed guitar & letter to a little swiftie who went viral 🥹🤍



“Dear Madeline, I just wanted to let you know that it made me SO happy that you asked your neighbour to play my song for you. You brought the biggest smile to ky face! I'm… pic.twitter.com/EsVhyn8e8X — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) May 26, 2026

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Heartfelt message 'You brought the biggest smile to my face,' Swift wrote Swift's handwritten note to Madeline read, "Dearest Madeline, I just wanted to let you know that it made me SO happy that you asked your neighbor to play my song for you." "You brought the biggest smile to my face! I am sending you your own guitar, in case you ever want to learn too!" "Thanks again and sending you my love, Taylor."

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