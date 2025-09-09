Next Article
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding plans: NFL star's brother Jason weighs in
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just got engaged after two years of dating, sharing the news on August 26 with playful Instagram posts: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Even though their relationship is always in the spotlight, they're keeping wedding plans low-key—a source said it'll be "a private affair and not a spectacle."
Swift, Kelce's packed schedules delay wedding planning
Kelce proposed with an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring as he kicks off his 13th NFL season—his first game was September 5 against the Chargers.
Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping October 3.
With both juggling packed schedules, Kelce says they're not rushing into planning or bachelor party details just yet.