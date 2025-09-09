Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding plans: NFL star's brother Jason weighs in

Swift, Kelce's packed schedules delay wedding planning

Kelce proposed with an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring as he kicks off his 13th NFL season—his first game was September 5 against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping October 3.

With both juggling packed schedules, Kelce says they're not rushing into planning or bachelor party details just yet.