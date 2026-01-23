TCS Ruhaniyat festival turns 25: A celebration of mystic music Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

TCS Ruhaniyat, the festival dedicated to music inspired by saints and mystics, is marking its 25th anniversary on January 24, 2026.

This year's edition is part of an eight-city tour that began in November 2025 and wraps up in Pune on February 14, 2026.

Expect performances from artists like Uttam Das Baul, Hemant Chauhan (with his iconic Gujarat bhajans), and Mir Mukhtiyar Ali's soulful Kabir renditions.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, starting at ₹1,180.