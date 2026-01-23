TCS Ruhaniyat festival turns 25: A celebration of mystic music
TCS Ruhaniyat, the festival dedicated to music inspired by saints and mystics, is marking its 25th anniversary on January 24, 2026.
This year's edition is part of an eight-city tour that began in November 2025 and wraps up in Pune on February 14, 2026.
Expect performances from artists like Uttam Das Baul, Hemant Chauhan (with his iconic Gujarat bhajans), and Mir Mukhtiyar Ali's soulful Kabir renditions.
Tickets are available on BookMyShow, starting at ₹1,180.
Rare Indian art forms take center stage
This year's lineup isn't just about big names—it also shines a light on lesser-known Indian traditions like paakh from Jammu, gaatha from Punjab, and ugabhogas from Karnataka.
The festival is all about keeping these unique art forms alive and sharing them with new audiences.
Why does Ruhaniyat matter?
Over the past 25 years, Ruhaniyat has brought together artists from 28 countries—making it more than just a music fest.
Co-founded by Nandini Mahesh and Mahesh Babu to revive ancient oral traditions and protect endangered art forms, it's become a space for cultural exchange that helps keep India's musical roots strong for the next generation.