Mumbai: 'Ramayana's IMAX screening halts; angry viewers slam staff
What's the story
The much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was marred by a technical glitch at an IMAX 3D screening on its release day. The incident took place at Cinepolis Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, November 5. A video shared by content creator Avi Ka Gram shows angry moviegoers confronting theater staff after the screening was interrupted. Many viewers alleged that they didn't receive the promised 3D experience for which they had paid up to ₹1,500 per ticket.
Viewer complaints
Viewers paid ₹1,500 for IMAX 3D experience
In the video, several viewers can be heard expressing their dissatisfaction with the movie not being in 3D.
One irate audience member said they paid for IMAX 3D and were getting a normal screen.
Another person added that you can't stop the show midway like this and that they had paid ₹1,500 for this ticket.
Film reception
'Ramayana: Part 1' off to a flying start
Despite the technical glitch, Ramayana: Part 1 opened amid considerable buzz.
It has been receiving mixed to positive responses from viewers and critics.
As far as the box office numbers are concerned, analysts expect it to score ₹150-200cr globally on Day 1.