Thakur's 'Pooja Meri Jaan' arrives on ZEE5 after 4-year wait
Entertainment
After a four-year wait, Mrunal Thakur's film Pooja Meri Jaan is out on ZEE5. She shared that the project means a lot to her, describing it as "literally my baby."
Despite the long delay, she is grateful for all the love and says this film has been key in her career journey.
'Pooja Meri Jaan' tackles gender discrimination
Thakur reflected on how her acting has grown since making the movie, but also appreciates its raw honesty.
The film dives into real issues like gender discrimination and personal boundaries: topics Thakur herself has faced.
She is proud that Pooja Meri Jaan is getting people talking about respect and social change, especially boys.