'Thanal': Atharvaa's action thriller set for August release
Get ready for a big Tamil cinema clash! Thanal, an action thriller starring Atharvaa, drops on August 29—just two weeks after Rajinikanth's Coolie.
The film follows two men pushed into hero and villain roles by fate, promising plenty of drama and suspense for movie fans.
A look at the cast and crew
Thanal brings together a talented team: along with Atharvaa, you'll see Ashwin Kakumanu, Lavanya Tripathi, Azhagam Perumal, Bose Venkat, and Sha Ra.
The crew features composer Justin Prabhakaran and cinematographer Sakthi Saravanan.
With this lineup, Thanal is aiming to make a serious mark in Tamil cinema this year.