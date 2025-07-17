Next Article
Actress Ranya Rao sentenced to 1-year imprisonment
Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been sentenced to a year in jail after being caught at Bengaluru airport with nearly 15kg of gold, allegedly smuggled from Dubai and worth over ₹12 crore.
The arrest happened back in March 2023, and the case falls under strict anti-smuggling laws.
34 solo trips to Dubai in 2 years
Rao was first granted bail due to some official slip-ups but was soon detained again as investigators dug deeper.
Turns out, she'd made 34 solo trips to Dubai in just two years, raising plenty of eyebrows.
When officials searched her home, they found even more gold (worth ₹2.06 crore) and cash (₹2.67 crore).
Rao's legal team says the authorities have twisted facts, but for now, she remains behind bars—along with her co-accused, US citizen Tarun Raju.