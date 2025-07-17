'Sardaar Ji 3' sets new box office record in Pakistan

'Sardaar Ji 3' is a big moment for Punjabi cinema

The movie's success is huge in Punjab—over 85% of its earnings came from there, with Lahore alone contributing PKR 25 crore so far.

Even with cinema closures during Muharram, Sardaar Ji 3 kept drawing crowds and is expected to cross PKR 11 crore in its third week.

This is a big moment for Punjabi cinema in Pakistan, especially since Bollywood films have been banned there since 2019.