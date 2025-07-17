Next Article
'Sardaar Ji 3' sets new box office record in Pakistan
Diljit Dosanjh's latest Punjabi film, Sardaar Ji 3, just made history as the highest-grossing Indian movie ever in Pakistan.
In only three weeks, it pulled in PKR 40.50 crore (about ₹13.6 crore), overtaking the previous record-holder, Carry on Jatta 3.
The film also features popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.
'Sardaar Ji 3' is a big moment for Punjabi cinema
The movie's success is huge in Punjab—over 85% of its earnings came from there, with Lahore alone contributing PKR 25 crore so far.
Even with cinema closures during Muharram, Sardaar Ji 3 kept drawing crowds and is expected to cross PKR 11 crore in its third week.
This is a big moment for Punjabi cinema in Pakistan, especially since Bollywood films have been banned there since 2019.