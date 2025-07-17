Superman Day 6 box office: 28% drop in earnings

James Gunn's Superman (2025), starring David Corenswet as a young Clark Kent, kicked off DC Studios's new era on July 11. The movie follows Superman as he tries to balance his alien heritage with life in Metropolis. It's been getting positive buzz both in India and globally, even though collections dipped midweek.

'Superman' makes ₹33.75 crore in India; global gross at $314.5 million On Day 6 in India, Superman made ₹2.15 crore—a 28% drop from the previous day—bringing its domestic total to ₹33.75 crore.

The English, Tamil, and Hindi versions saw occupancies of about 10%, 12%, and 7%.

Globally, the film has already grossed $314.5 million against a $225 million budget.

It has already grossed $155 million in the US Superman pulled in $155 million from US markets and $95 million internationally during its first week.

Critics are into it too; The Times of India gave it a solid 3.5/5 for visuals and performances.