Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 returns this July
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is back for its third season on Thursday, July 17.
This prequel series follows Captain Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise as they take on new adventures in space.
Season 3 brings even more of fan-favorites like young Spock and Uhura exploring the galaxy.
Two episodes out at launch
The season kicks off with two episodes—Hegemony, Part II and Wedding Bell Blues—both dropping at midnight PT/3am ET. After that, you'll get a new episode every Thursday.
Heads up: you'll need a Paramount+ subscription since it's not streaming anywhere else.