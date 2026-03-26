'The 50': Shiv Thakare wins Ektaa Kapoor's reality show
Entertainment
Shiv Thakare just took home the trophy for The 50, a reality show that kicked off in February 2026.
Coming from humble beginnings, Shiv's win was cheered on by fans and even Ektaa Kapoor, who posted a photo of him celebrating.
Shiv shared that he focused on honesty and integrity to make it through tough competition, no drama, just hard work.
Here's more about the show and its finale
The show had contestants like Karan Patel and Divya Agarwal living in a palace and facing skill-based challenges.
Shiv clinched victory by finishing the final task faster than Faisal Shaikh.
One standout moment: Prince Narula gave up his own spot in the finale so Shiv could stay in the game, a real act of sportsmanship.