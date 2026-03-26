'The 50': Shiv Thakare wins Ektaa Kapoor's reality show Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Shiv Thakare just took home the trophy for The 50, a reality show that kicked off in February 2026.

Coming from humble beginnings, Shiv's win was cheered on by fans and even Ektaa Kapoor, who posted a photo of him celebrating.

Shiv shared that he focused on honesty and integrity to make it through tough competition, no drama, just hard work.