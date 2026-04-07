'The Batman II': Andy Serkis to return as Alfred
What's the story
Andy Serkis is set to reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming sequel, The Batman II, directed by Matt Reeves. The news was confirmed by him during an interview with Collider, while promoting his directorial venture Animal Farm. He said, "I'm pretty certain it's all going to work out. Yeah, we're working on it, but I think it's all looking good."
Production planning
Serkis's busy schedule
The challenge was to align Serkis's shooting schedule for The Batman II with his upcoming New Line film, Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Despite this, he has assured fans that both projects will be accommodated in his timetable. The Batman II is set to begin production in June in London.
Cast details
Other cast members of 'The Batman II'
The Batman II will see Robert Pattinson reprising his role as the titular character, Colin Farrell returning as The Penguin, and Sebastian Stan joining the franchise as Harvey Dent. Scarlett Johansson is also joining the franchise. Per Screenrant, Serkis "won't be joining (the Batman team) immediately," but "by the end of the year, I will be." Meanwhile, Animal Farm releases on May 1.