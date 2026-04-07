'The Batman II' is currently in the making

'The Batman II': Andy Serkis to return as Alfred

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:56 am Apr 07, 202611:56 am

What's the story

Andy Serkis is set to reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming sequel, The Batman II, directed by Matt Reeves. The news was confirmed by him during an interview with Collider, while promoting his directorial venture Animal Farm. He said, "I'm pretty certain it's all going to work out. Yeah, we're working on it, but I think it's all looking good."