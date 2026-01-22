'The Beach House': Horror meets climate change Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

The Beach House, directed by Jeffrey A Brown, is now streaming on Shudder and JioHotstar.

Starring Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber, and Maryann Nagel, the film first premiered at the Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival in 2019 before receiving a theatrical release on July 9, 2020; it is currently streaming on Shudder (streaming start date not specified in the source).