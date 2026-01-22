'The Beach House': Horror meets climate change
The Beach House, directed by Jeffrey A Brown, is now streaming on Shudder and JioHotstar.
Starring Liana Liberato, Noah Le Gros, Jake Weber, and Maryann Nagel, the film first premiered at the Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival in 2019 before receiving a theatrical release on July 9, 2020; it is currently streaming on Shudder (streaming start date not specified in the source).
Where to watch
You can catch The Beach House on Shudder or JioHotstar if you're in the mood for a horror flick with a twist of real-world relevance.
What's the story?
A college couple heads to a remote beach house hoping to fix their relationship but ends up sharing the space with an older pair.
After dinner and some edibles, a strange ocean fog rolls in—bringing ancient microbes unleashed by global warming.
Why it stands out
This isn't just about scares; The Beach House uses horror to spotlight climate change.
The creepy microbes are basically nature's way of reminding us that our actions have consequences—and sometimes those consequences come back in unexpected ways.