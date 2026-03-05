'The Bear' to end with Season 5

The critically acclaimed FX series The Bear will conclude with its upcoming fifth season, reported Deadline. The news comes as no surprise since the show's lead Jeremy Allen White's character Carmy Berzatto had earlier revealed his departure from the restaurant and transfer of ownership at the end of Season 4. The show was renewed for a fifth season in July and is set to premiere later this year.

Confirmation Actor confirmed show's end in interview Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis recently confirmed the show's end in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It is the end of the show," she said, adding that everyone knows it's concluding with Season 5. Curtis, who plays Donna Berzatto (Carmy's mother) on the show, has been a part of The Bear since its second season in 2023.

Actor's perspective Curtis won an Emmy for 'The Bear' Curtis expressed her gratitude for being a part of The Bear. "It's a great show," she said, adding that she felt lucky to have been asked to play Donna. In her Instagram post last month, Curtis shared a photo with Abby Elliott (who plays Carmy's sister Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto) from the show's set and wrote about completing the story of this extraordinary family. Curtis won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear in 2024.

