How Tom Cruise became Hollywood's evergreen star

For decades, Tom Cruise has been a stalwart of US cinema, a versatile performer dedicated to his craft. From action-packed blockbusters to mind-bending dramas, Cruise's career covers all. Over the years, Cruise has reinvented himself time and again, staying relevant in an industry that changes every other day. Here, we look at key phases of his career, significant films, and performances that made him who he is.

#1 Breakthrough with 'Risky Business' In 1983, Cruise became a household name with Risky Business. The film was the turning point of his career, proving that the actor could carry a movie as a lead. The iconic scene of him dancing in a shirt and socks became synonymous with the film's success. Risky Business not only established Cruise as a bankable star but also paved the way for future leading roles.

#2 Action star status with 'Top Gun' The release of Top Gun in 1986 cemented Cruise's position as an action star. Portraying the character of Maverick, a talented fighter pilot, he mesmerized viewers around the world. The movie was a commercial and cultural phenomenon, raking in over $350 million globally. Its triumph opened doors to more action-oriented roles and made Cruise one of Hollywood's finest.

#3 Versatility displayed in 'Rain Man' In 1988, Cruise proved his versatility by co-starring with Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man. His portrayal of Charlie Babbitt was so deep and emotional, it took a break from action roles. The movie was critically acclaimed and even won four Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture. This performance further proved Cruise's ability to handle complex characters while still maintaining box office appeal.

#4 Franchise success with 'Mission: Impossible' series The launch of the Mission: Impossible series in 1996 marked yet another milestone in Cruise's career. As Ethan Hunt, he led this successful franchise that blended thrilling stunts with intricate plots. Each installment scored big bucks at the box office, grossing over $3 billion worldwide by 2021 alone! This series solidified Cruise's reputation as an evergreen action hero who could draw crowds year after year.