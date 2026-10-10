'The Exorcist: Martyrs's trailer drops, Johansson plays NYC detective

Directed by Mike Flanagan, this film explores the dark side of serial killers influenced by demonic forces, giving the franchise a fresh direction.

Also starring Diane Lane, Jacobi Jupe, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, it lands in theaters March 12, 2027.

Flanagan says, "They're not seeing any attempt to reboot or remake or to step into the Friedkin film. They're actually seeing a story within the Exorcist universe that has not been told before, that is unique within the franchise and taking it in a very different direction than it's gone in the past."