'The Gilded Age' Season 3 premiere draws 2.7 million viewers: Details
The Gilded Age is back on HBO, and its Season 3 premiere just pulled in a huge 2.7 million US viewers in three days—over 20% more than last season's debut.
The show dives into the drama of old money vs. new money in flashy, late-1800s New York City.
Season 3 has eight episodes dropping every Sunday night until the finale on August 10.
Expect plenty of twists: the trailer teases trouble for George and Martha Russell's marriage and Gladys stepping into her role as Duchess of Buckingham.
As co-writer Sonja Warfield puts it, this season really digs into how the characters' pasts shape their relationships now.