Stuntman Mohan Raj dies on set; Silambarasan offers help Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Mohan Raj, a well-known stuntman with over 30 years in Tamil cinema, died during a stunt gone wrong on the set of Pa Ranjith's film Vettuvam in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

The vehicle he was driving flipped unexpectedly during a sequence he had designed himself.

He suffered severe injuries, with some reports mentioning chest injuries, and was declared dead at the hospital.

The accident has left the film industry shaken, and an official investigation is underway.