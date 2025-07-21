Stuntman Mohan Raj dies on set; Silambarasan offers help
Mohan Raj, a well-known stuntman with over 30 years in Tamil cinema, died during a stunt gone wrong on the set of Pa Ranjith's film Vettuvam in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.
The vehicle he was driving flipped unexpectedly during a sequence he had designed himself.
He suffered severe injuries, with some reports mentioning chest injuries, and was declared dead at the hospital.
The accident has left the film industry shaken, and an official investigation is underway.
Stunt coordinator Stunt Silva praised Silambarasan for helping Raj's family
Also known as SM Raju, Raj was admired for his fearless stunts and dedication to his craft, shaping action scenes in many films. His passing is being felt deeply by colleagues across the industry.
In a touching gesture, actor Silambarasan TR—though not part of Vettuvam—has offered financial help to Raj's family.
Stunt coordinator Stunt Silva highlighted Silambarasan's quiet support for those behind the scenes, earning him praise from fans and peers alike.