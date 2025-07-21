Next Article
'Fantastic Four: First Steps'—early reviews call it a 'masterpiece'
Marvel's new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, drops July 25, 2025—and early reviews are glowing.
Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, the movie introduces Marvel's First Family.
Critics are calling it a "masterpiece," with special shoutouts to Kirby's performance as Sue Storm and the film's eye-catching visuals.
More than just a superhero movie
This isn't your usual superhero flick—the retro-futuristic sci-fi style has people comparing it to Interstellar and The Martian.
Reviewers love the unique look and engaging plot, saying it stands out in the Marvel universe.
Pro tip: stick around after the credits for some extra scenes!