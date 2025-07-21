Anurag Basu recalls being given 2 weeks to live Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Filmmaker Anurag Basu opened up about his cancer battle on the podcast "Unfiltered with Samdish," revealing he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2004.

"I was pushing myself for two months so that I could see the baby's face," he shared, recalling how his wife Tani was seven months pregnant at the time.