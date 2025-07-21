Anurag Basu recalls being given 2 weeks to live
Filmmaker Anurag Basu opened up about his cancer battle on the podcast "Unfiltered with Samdish," revealing he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2004.
"I was pushing myself for two months so that I could see the baby's face," he shared, recalling how his wife Tani was seven months pregnant at the time.
How things got serious
Basu first noticed painful blisters while working on Murder and Saaya but brushed them off until things got serious.
His health quickly declined—he developed internal bleeding and facial swelling, and doctors gave him just two weeks to live.
Actor Sunil Dutt stepped in to help get him admitted for urgent treatment.
Basu credits blood donors for saving his life
With strong support from family and colleagues, Basu began recovering. He even kept working during chemotherapy while filming Gangster.
He credits anonymous blood donors for saving his life and says their kindness made all the difference during his toughest days.