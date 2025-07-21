Next Article
Coldplay's kiss cam goes wrong, execs fired from company: Details
A kiss cam clip from Coldplay's Boston show went wild on TikTok, showing two execs—Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot—in an awkward spotlight.
The video racked up over 119 million views and even led to Byron stepping down from his company.
Chris Martin jokes about the viral pair
At their next concert in Madison, Chris Martin kept things light, telling fans, "If you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," before the cameras rolled.
He'd earlier joked about the viral pair: "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."
Fans appreciated how he turned an awkward situation into a laugh without calling anyone out directly.