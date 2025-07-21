Netflix uses AI to create VFX scene in 'El Eternauta'
Netflix pulled off a first by using generative AI to create a major visual effects scene—a building collapse—in its new Argentine series, El Eternauta.
The tech made the scene way faster and cheaper to produce than old-school methods, setting a fresh benchmark for how shows might get made from now on.
AI handles tricky visuals
Instead of replacing artists, Netflix uses generative AI to handle tricky visuals so creative teams can focus more on story and characters.
They're also planning to bring AI into other areas like trailers, marketing, and even how you find stuff to watch—making everything smoother behind the scenes.
AI helps Netflix tell bigger, culturally rich stories
AI helps Netflix tell bigger, culturally rich stories without blowing up budgets or timelines.
It also means more diverse content for global audiences—all while keeping the tech invisible so you just enjoy better shows.
This move fits with how entertainment is evolving: using AI as a creative sidekick rather than taking over.