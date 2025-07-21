Netflix uses AI to create VFX scene in 'El Eternauta'

Instead of replacing artists, Netflix uses generative AI to handle tricky visuals so creative teams can focus more on story and characters. They're also planning to bring AI into other areas like trailers, marketing, and even how you find stuff to watch—making everything smoother behind the scenes.

AI helps Netflix tell bigger, culturally rich stories

AI helps Netflix tell bigger, culturally rich stories without blowing up budgets or timelines.

It also means more diverse content for global audiences—all while keeping the tech invisible so you just enjoy better shows.

This move fits with how entertainment is evolving: using AI as a creative sidekick rather than taking over.