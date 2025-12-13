'Pulp Fiction' actor Peter Greene (60) found dead in apartment

Peter Greene, the Hollywood actor best known for The Mask and Pulp Fiction, was found dead at his Lower East Side apartment on Friday (US time). His body was discovered by a neighbor who heard Christmas music coming from Greene's apartment. The 60-year-old actor's death was confirmed by his longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, who said Greene's family has been informed of the tragic news.

Discovery details Greene's body discovered amid ongoing Christmas music A neighbor, who spoke anonymously to the New York Daily News, found Greene's body in his ground-floor Clinton Street apartment near Stanton Street after hearing Christmas music playing for several days. They revealed, "Peter was lying on the floor, facedown, with a facial injury and blood everywhere." The NYPD confirmed that a 60-year-old man was found dead at the location around 3:25 pm on Friday, but did not immediately release his identity.

Manager's tribute Greene's manager praised him as a brilliant actor Edwards, who has been Greene's manager for over 10 years, paid tribute to the late actor. New York Post quoted Edwards saying, "He was a terrific guy...Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was." "I'm going to miss him. He was a great friend." The cause of death is yet to be determined by the city's medical examiner, and no foul play is suspected, per New York Post.

Actor's history Greene's troubled past and struggles with addiction Peter Greene was born on October 8, 1965, in Montclair, New Jersey, and had a difficult early life. He reportedly ran away from home at the age of 15 and survived living on the streets of NYC. The actor struggled with drug use and dealing, as he revealed in a 1996 interview with Premier magazine. Despite his personal demons, Greene left an indelible mark on Hollywood with his performances in films like Laws of Gravity, Clean Shaven, and Training Day.