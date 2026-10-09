Nolan's 'The Odyssey' finishes India run at ₹232cr
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's epic drama The Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson, among others, has reportedly earned ₹231.65cr in India. The film had a successful run in Indian theaters for over 11 weeks before winding up its theatrical journey last week with an additional collection of ₹20L. It is now expected to close its run at around ₹232cr gross in India, per Pinkvilla.
Box office success
'The Odyssey': A look at collections in India
The Odyssey's success is particularly impressive given its genre. Hollywood period dramas have historically struggled to find traction in India, with 300 being an exception.
The film's performance has not only made it a blockbuster in India but also Nolan's highest-grossing film to date.
The box office collections for The Odyssey are as follows: ₹104.5cr in the first week, ₹55.25cr in the second week, ₹29cr in the third, and so on until a total of ₹231.65cr gross after 11 weeks.
Rerelease
It rereleases in select theaters today
The film is still running in multiple showtimes in big cities like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Mumbai, so it'll likely have another week's run.
Globally, the tentpole has grossed $1.76 billion, making it Universal Studios's highest-grossing film ever (before inflation adjustment). Collections are set to get a boost as the makers rerelease The Odyssey in select IMAX theaters on Friday.