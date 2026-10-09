Nolan's 'The Odyssey' finishes India run at ₹232cr  

The Odyssey's success is particularly impressive given its genre. Hollywood period dramas have historically struggled to find traction in India, with 300 being an exception.

The film's performance has not only made it a blockbuster in India but also Nolan's highest-grossing film to date.

The box office collections for The Odyssey are as follows: ₹104.5cr in the first week, ₹55.25cr in the second week, ₹29cr in the third, and so on until a total of ₹231.65cr gross after 11 weeks.