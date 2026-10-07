Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is returning to IMAX 

Starring Matt Damon, The Odyssey has grossed $1.76 billion globally, making it Universal Studios's highest-grossing film ever (before inflation adjustment).

The film surpassed the studio's previous record of $1.67 billion set by Jurassic World in 2015 during its ninth weekend in theaters, reported The Wrap.

This achievement adds to a series of box office records set by The Odyssey including the all-time R-rated box office record and becoming the highest-grossing film ever for IMAX.