Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' is returning to IMAX
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's blockbuster film, The Odyssey, is set to return to select IMAX theaters from Friday. The announcement was made on the film's official social media handle which said: "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is returning to IMAX. Experience it in select IMAX theaters beginning October 9. Get tickets now!" This comes months after its release and follows a remarkable global box office run.
Box office success
'The Odyssey' marks Universal Studios's highest-grossing film
Starring Matt Damon, The Odyssey has grossed $1.76 billion globally, making it Universal Studios's highest-grossing film ever (before inflation adjustment).
The film surpassed the studio's previous record of $1.67 billion set by Jurassic World in 2015 during its ninth weekend in theaters, reported The Wrap.
This achievement adds to a series of box office records set by The Odyssey including the all-time R-rated box office record and becoming the highest-grossing film ever for IMAX.
Home entertainment
Home entertainment release details
The Odyssey is also set to make its way to home entertainment on November 17.
Universal Pictures will be releasing the film across physical and digital purchase formats simultaneously.
The physical release is expected to feature a three-disc 4K Ultra HD edition and a two-disc standard Blu-ray set, reported The Week.
A limited SteelBook edition will also be part of the home media release.
Meanwhile, it's not known if Indian IMAX screens will be a part of the rerelease.