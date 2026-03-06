OTT: Where to watch Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' in Hindi
What's the story
The Hindi version of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has finally been released on JioHotstar. The film, which also stars Malvika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, was released in theaters on January 9. Despite high expectations, it received criticism for its execution and failed to entertain audiences during its theatrical run.
Film overview
Cast and crew of the film
The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, and Zarina Wahab. The film is produced by People Media Factory on a massive scale, with music composed by Thaman. It's already available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada on JioHotstar.
Story
Story and Prabhas's upcoming projects
In The Raja Saab, Prabhas plays Raju, who embarks on a quest to locate his grandfather in order to fulfill his grandmother's dying wish. His journey leads him to a haunted mansion, where he finds himself fighting an evil, greedy spirit. Up next, Prabhas is set to appear in Fauzi, Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD sequel.