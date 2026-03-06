LOADING...
'The Raja Saab' is now streaming on OTT

OTT: Where to watch Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' in Hindi

By Isha Sharma
Mar 06, 2026
01:15 pm
What's the story

The Hindi version of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has finally been released on JioHotstar. The film, which also stars Malvika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal, was released in theaters on January 9. Despite high expectations, it received criticism for its execution and failed to entertain audiences during its theatrical run.

Film overview

Cast and crew of the film

The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, and Zarina Wahab. The film is produced by People Media Factory on a massive scale, with music composed by Thaman. It's already available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada on JioHotstar.

Story

Story and Prabhas's upcoming projects

In The Raja Saab, Prabhas plays Raju, who embarks on a quest to locate his grandfather in order to fulfill his grandmother's dying wish. His journey leads him to a haunted mansion, where he finds himself fighting an evil, greedy spirit. Up next, Prabhas is set to appear in Fauzi, Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

