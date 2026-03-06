OTT: Where to watch Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' in Hindi

The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani , Sanjay Dutt , and Zarina Wahab. The film is produced by People Media Factory on a massive scale, with music composed by Thaman. It's already available in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada on JioHotstar .

Story

In The Raja Saab, Prabhas plays Raju, who embarks on a quest to locate his grandfather in order to fulfill his grandmother's dying wish. His journey leads him to a haunted mansion, where he finds himself fighting an evil, greedy spirit. Up next, Prabhas is set to appear in Fauzi, Spirit, Salaar 2, and Kalki 2898 AD sequel.