Prabhas fans rejoice! 'Raja Saab' extended cut to hit OTT

The Telugu horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas , is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar on Friday, February 6. Ahead of the release, the streaming platform has confirmed that an extended cut of the film will be available. The decision to release an extended cut was announced following reports of re-editing due to backlash and technical glitches, although the direct link to negative audience feedback is not explicitly confirmed.

Multilingual release Release in multiple languages The Raja Saab, which hit theaters on January 9 as a major Sankranthi release, will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on JioHotstar. However, there is no official announcement regarding its Hindi digital release yet. The film's rapid transition from theaters to streaming platforms indicates its underwhelming box office performance.

Film synopsis More about film and its storyline In The Raja Saab, Prabhas plays Raju, who embarks on a quest to locate his grandfather in order to fulfill his grandmother's dying wish. His journey leads him to a haunted mansion. Despite featuring Prabhas and three leading ladies, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, the film was widely panned by audiences and critics alike.

