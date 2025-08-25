'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' stars and their real-life love stories

The iconic television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S not only won hearts with its humor and relatable storylines but also piqued the interest of fans with the real-life romances that bloomed behind the curtains. While the on-screen chemistry was apparent, some cast members found love off-camera, too. These shocking relationships added a layer of intrigue to the beloved series, making it a subject of interest for many fans.

#1 Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's mutual crush During a reunion special, both Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they had mutual crushes on each other during the early seasons of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. However, they never acted on their feelings because one or both were always in relationships. This revelation surprised many fans who had long speculated about their chemistry.

#2 Courteney Cox and Michael Keaton's connection Many might not know that Courteney Cox dated actor Michael Keaton for several years during her time on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Although not directly related to her co-stars, this was a significant relationship as it overlapped with her role as Monica Geller. Their relationship ended amicably, but it remains a notable part of Cox's romantic history during the show's run.

#3 Matthew Perry's brief romance with Julia Roberts Matthew Perry briefly dated Julia Roberts after she guest-starred on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Their romance started when Perry asked Roberts to appear on the show as part of a storyline involving his character, Chandler Bing. The two hit it off and dated briefly before going their separate ways.