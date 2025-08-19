The hidden origins of 'The Simpsons' every fan should know

The Simpsons has been a television staple for decades, winning audiences over with its humor and satire. While most fans are well-acquainted with the show's iconic characters and memorable episodes, here are some lesser-known facts even the most die-hard fans might not know. These secrets provide a peek into the creative process of this beloved series, revealing fascinating details about its production and history.

#1 The origin of 'D'oh!' We all know Homer Simpson's iconic catchphrase D'oh! But do you know where it all started? The phrase was inspired by actor James Finlayson from Laurel and Hardy films, who would utter "Dooooh!" in moments of frustration. Dan Castellaneta, who voices Homer, shortened it to "D'oh!" during recording sessions. The simple expression became synonymous with Homer's character and is even in the Oxford English Dictionary.

#2 Matt Groening's initial concept Interestingly, before creating The Simpsons, Matt Groening had something else in mind. He had originally planned to pitch an animated version of his comic strip Life in Hell. However, fearing he would lose ownership rights to his characters if they were adapted for television, Groening quickly sketched out a new family while waiting for his meeting with producers. Thus, The Simpsons was born!

#3 Guest stars galore Over the years, The Simpsons has had several guest stars from various walks of life- be it music, sports, or politics. What many fans might not know is that some celebs have made multiple appearances, as different characters or even as themselves. Case in point, musician Tony Bennett was one of the very first guest stars on the show, back in 1990.