Think you know 'Cheers'? These 5 secrets will change that

Cheers is a fan-favorite sitcom that aired from 1982 to 1993, winning the hearts of viewers with its humor and unforgettable characters. Centered around a Boston bar, the show became a cultural phenomenon. While many fans are aware of the on-screen shenanigans, many amazing behind-the-scenes facts add more depth to this iconic series. Here are five amazing trivia tidbits about Cheers that you probably didn't know.

#1 The iconic theme song's origin The theme song Where Everybody Knows Your Name is synonymous with Cheers. However, it is interesting to note that it was almost not used as the show's opening tune. The creators initially considered other songs but ultimately chose this one for its catchy melody and relatable lyrics. Written by Gary Portnoy and Judy Hart Angelo, the song perfectly encapsulates the welcoming atmosphere of the place where everybody knows your name.

#2 Ted Danson's hair secret Ted Danson, aka Sam Malone, has a secret of his own when it comes to the later seasons of Cheers. As his hair started thinning, Danson started wearing a hairpiece for his role. The decision kept Sam looking suave the whole time without taking away from his character's charm and charisma.

#3 Norm's tab running joke One of the running jokes in Cheers was Norm Peterson's ever-growing bar tab. In reality, George Wendt's character never actually paid for any drinks on screen. This funny detail became an integral part of Norm's persona and added to his lovable yet financially irresponsible image amongst fans.

#4 Real bar-inspired set design The iconic set design for Cheers was based on a real Boston establishment called Bull & Finch Pub (now Cheers Beacon Hill). The producers visited this place before conceptualizing their version on set. While some things were altered for television's sake, many elements stayed true to life—adding an air of authenticity to every episode filmed within those walls.