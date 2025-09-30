Next Article
'The Simpsons' return to theaters in 2027
Entertainment
20th Century Studios just announced that The Simpsons are coming back to the big screen on July 23, 2027.
The news dropped on Instagram, and this sequel arrives a full 20 years after the first Simpsons movie, which made a huge $536 million worldwide.
Interestingly, it's taking over a Marvel movie slot on Disney's release calendar.
Disney's confidence in 'The Simpsons'
The Simpsons isn't just any cartoon—it's the longest-running scripted animated series ever.
For many fans (old and new), this is the first time in two decades to see Springfield's wild crew in theaters again.
Plus, Disney swapping out a Marvel film for The Simpsons suggests confidence in Homer and family's staying power at the box office.