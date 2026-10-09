'The Social Reckoning' releases October 9 2026 examining Facebook controversies

Strong went all-in for his Zuckerberg role: he stayed in character the whole time, with Sorkin saying Strong stayed in character as Zuckerberg even when the cameras weren't rolling.

Madison portrays Haugen, who revealed Facebook's harmful effects back in 2021.

White plays Horwitz with a focus on telling the story right.

The movie also features Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen, and Bill Burr.

Think of it as a modern follow-up to The Social Network, exploring digital ethics for today's world.