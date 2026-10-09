'Social Reckoning' review: Aaron Sorkin's drama is flawed yet engaging
What's the story
The Social Reckoning, released on Friday, is a follow-up to the sensational, Oscar-winning 2010 drama The Social Network. While David Fincher helmed the first part and Aaron Sorkin wrote it, Sorkin has directed, produced, and penned the spiritual sequel. Led by Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg, it is a gripping, engrossing film featuring compelling writing and mostly satisfying performances.
Plot
What is the film about?
The legal thriller is a dramatized account of the 2021 Facebook leak by whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Wall Street Journal reporter who aided her, Jeff Horwitz.
Mikey Madison plays Frances, a member of Facebook's civic integrity team, who speaks up after discovering the platform is deliberately amplifying "extremist," divisive content.
She then leaks the company's internal documents to Jeff (Jeremy Allen White).
#1
Madison is the star of the movie
The Social Reckoning belongs to Oscar-winner Madison.
Madison (Anora) delivers a committed, believable performance, and it's tough to take your eyes off her.
Frances is initially somewhat subdued, has no friends, and is worn down by, but still in "love" with her job.
As the film progresses, she grows, and we see her transformation from a quiet woman to an extremely courageous one.
#2
Strong makes Zuckerberg caricaturish
Strong portrays Zuckerberg with steely authority.
More myth than man, Zuckerberg is presented as a haughty tech genius who only talks numbers.
His manager reminds him to say "people" and not "users"—he has to be trained to appear more "human."
However, Strong's performance often veers into caricature, and his screen time is so shockingly limited that the film ends before we can fathom him.
#3
Sharp dialogue, but needed more nuance
The dialogue is consistently sharp; Sorkin peppers the screenplay with occasional caustic humor.
The friendship between Jeff and Frances develops gradually and feels authentic, and Madison and White bring depth to their characters.
However, The Social Reckoning doesn't surprise the way its predecessor did.
Events unfold too conveniently, and while scenes in The Social Network flowed seamlessly, The Social Reckoning seems desperate to impress.
#4
Forgets to develop supporting characters
The Social Network was engaging because we remained curious about its deeply interesting characters.
The sequel lacks this element.
Characters are hardly fleshed out and remain distant from us.
Moreover, the film expects you to do thorough homework before you step into the theater.
So, if you're not already aware of the Facebook leak, the plot will be extremely difficult to follow.
Verdict
Weaker than original, but still worth watching; 3/5 stars
The Social Reckoning offers valuable insight into Facebook's alleged role in "radicalizing" users, swaying political opinion, and prioritizing profits above all else.
The film cuts right to the chase, eliminating all fluff.
While it pales in comparison to The Social Network, Madison's performance, the brisk runtime (114 minutes), and incisive writing keep you hooked.
3/5 stars.