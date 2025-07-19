Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Society': When, where to watch Munawar Faruqui's survival show
Summarize
'The Society': When, where to watch Munawar Faruqui's survival show
'The Society' will be hosted by Munawar Faruqui

'The Society': When, where to watch Munawar Faruqui's survival show

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 19, 2025
05:56 pm
What's the story

Actor-comedian Munawar Faruqui is gearing up to host a new survival show titled The Society. The trailer of the upcoming reality show teases a format similar to Bigg Boss, Lock Upp, and Squid Game. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Release details

25 players and 200 hours

The Society will premiere on JioHotstar on July 21. Fans will also be able to watch it with their OTTplay premium subscription. The show features 25 players who are put through a 200-hour challenge in which they compete against each other in teams named Royals, Regulars, and Rags. The show is expected to include physical and mental tasks that test contestants' strength and strategy.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here

Show format

Show to explore themes of social hierarchy

In The Society, participants must navigate through alliances and rivalries within their team and against other teams. The main theme of The Society is the struggle for dominance and survival within a structured social hierarchy. Faruqui, as the host, will act as a mentor and supervisor. "The Society isn't just a game; it's a mirror to the world outside," the comedian said in a statement.