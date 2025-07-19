'The Society': When, where to watch Munawar Faruqui's survival show
What's the story
Actor-comedian Munawar Faruqui is gearing up to host a new survival show titled The Society. The trailer of the upcoming reality show teases a format similar to Bigg Boss, Lock Upp, and Squid Game. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Release details
25 players and 200 hours
The Society will premiere on JioHotstar on July 21. Fans will also be able to watch it with their OTTplay premium subscription. The show features 25 players who are put through a 200-hour challenge in which they compete against each other in teams named Royals, Regulars, and Rags. The show is expected to include physical and mental tasks that test contestants' strength and strategy.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
Ek Vault, 25 Contestants, 200 Ghante, Aur Bas Ek Rule: Survival 💪— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) July 10, 2025
The Society | Starts 21st July | JioHotstar Sparks
Watch For Free@munawar0018#TheSociety#TheSocietyOnJioHotstar#JioHotstarSparks#JioHotstarpic.twitter.com/XOBpHzNnWF
Show format
Show to explore themes of social hierarchy
In The Society, participants must navigate through alliances and rivalries within their team and against other teams. The main theme of The Society is the struggle for dominance and survival within a structured social hierarchy. Faruqui, as the host, will act as a mentor and supervisor. "The Society isn't just a game; it's a mirror to the world outside," the comedian said in a statement.