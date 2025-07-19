'The Society': When, where to watch Munawar Faruqui's survival show

The Society will premiere on JioHotstar on July 21. Fans will also be able to watch it with their OTTplay premium subscription. The show features 25 players who are put through a 200-hour challenge in which they compete against each other in teams named Royals, Regulars, and Rags. The show is expected to include physical and mental tasks that test contestants' strength and strategy.

Show format

Show to explore themes of social hierarchy

In The Society, participants must navigate through alliances and rivalries within their team and against other teams. The main theme of The Society is the struggle for dominance and survival within a structured social hierarchy. Faruqui, as the host, will act as a mentor and supervisor. "The Society isn't just a game; it's a mirror to the world outside," the comedian said in a statement.