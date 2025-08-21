Next Article
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03E07 out now
Season 3, Episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video as of August 20.
The series, inspired by Jenny Han's books, follows Belly as she deals with first love and heartbreak between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.
With the season finale coming up on September 17, fans are eager to see where her heart will finally land.
Belly's love triangle takes center stage
This season digs even deeper into Belly's emotional choices—her bond with Jeremiah is shaky, while a major moment with Conrad keeps everyone guessing.
Viewers have praised how the show captures the ups and downs of young love, and new episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays.