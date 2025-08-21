'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S03E07 out now Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

Season 3, Episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video as of August 20.

The series, inspired by Jenny Han's books, follows Belly as she deals with first love and heartbreak between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

With the season finale coming up on September 17, fans are eager to see where her heart will finally land.