Oscar-nominated hit 'The Wild Robot' is getting a sequel

DreamWorks Animation is all set to bring back the beloved characters from The Wild Robot with a sequel titled The Wild Robot Escapes, reported TheWrap. The new installment will be directed by Troy Quane, known for his work on the Oscar-nominated Nimona. He will take over from Chris Sanders, who directed the first film and is currently writing the screenplay for this sequel.

Co-direction Gilbert will be co-directing the sequel Heidi Jo Gilbert, who was the head of story for The Wild Robot, will be co-directing the sequel. Producer Jeff Hermann will also be returning for this project. The original film, released in 2024, was praised for its unique animation style and emotional storytelling. It marked Sanders's return to animation after a decade-long hiatus and received three Oscar nominations, including Best Animated Feature.

Plot details What happens in 'The Wild Robot Escapes' In Peter Brown's The Wild Robot Escapes, the second book in his trilogy, Roz and her bird-son Brightbill attempt to escape a dairy farm and return to their island. The first film starred Lupita Nyong'o as Roz, a high-tech robot who washes up on an island inhabited only by animals. It reportedly grossed $320 million worldwide and won nine Annie Awards from ASIFA-Hollywood, among other accolades. You can watch the film on Netflix.

