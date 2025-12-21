Next Article
'They Call Him OG': How a last-minute idea shaped the film
Entertainment
Director Sujeeth's new movie, They Call Him OG, got its title thanks to some unexpected inspiration.
While working abroad and under pressure to release a poster, Sujeeth wasn't happy with the first design.
He reached out to his team in India for fresh ideas, and one draft with the phrase "They Call Him OG" caught everyone's attention—and quickly went viral.
The title changed everything for the main character
The catchy title didn't just stick; it actually inspired changes in the film itself.
Sujeeth said its instant popularity made him rethink Pawan Kalyan's character, Ojas Gambheera—a samurai-turned-gangster returning to Mumbai to face his rival (played by Emraan Hashmi).
With Japanese-inspired visuals and a unique backstory, the film.