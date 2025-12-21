'They Call Him OG': How a last-minute idea shaped the film Entertainment Dec 21, 2025

Director Sujeeth's new movie, They Call Him OG, got its title thanks to some unexpected inspiration.

While working abroad and under pressure to release a poster, Sujeeth wasn't happy with the first design.

He reached out to his team in India for fresh ideas, and one draft with the phrase "They Call Him OG" caught everyone's attention—and quickly went viral.