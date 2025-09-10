James McAvoy punched by random man in Toronto bar 

Hollywood actor James McAvoy was reportedly attacked by an unknown man at a Toronto bar on Monday night, according to People. The incident took place at Charlotte's Room just before midnight when the actor was celebrating his directorial debut California Schemin' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). An eyewitness said that the X-Men star was trying to calm down the aggressor before others intervened and removed him from the bar. Here's what happened.

Incident details The drunk man was being escorted out A source close to McAvoy told People, "James was having a casual get-together with the producers of his movie and, as he later learned when speaking with the staff, there was a man who drank too much who was getting escorted out." "James's back was to him and the man just punched him" at about 11:55pm. However, the actor wasn't hurt and stayed at the bar, laughing off the incident.

Film premiere 'California Schemin' premiered at TIFF Before the unfortunate incident, McAvoy's film California Schemin' had its world premiere at TIFF last Saturday (September 6). The film is based on the true story of Gavin Bain and his partner, two Scottish rappers who were rejected by the London music industry in the early 2000s for their accents. They later rebranded themselves as Silibil N' Brains, a rap duo from the US West Coast.