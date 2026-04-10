Tiger Shroff sells Pune apartment for ₹8.9cr, makes 18% profit

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has reportedly sold his apartment in Pune 's Hadapsar area for a whopping ₹8.87cr, making a handsome profit of over 18%, reported Zapkey. The property was part of the YOO Pune development by Panchshil Realty and was purchased by Shroff in March 2024 for ₹7.5cr. The sale marks an impressive return on investment (ROI) of around 18.3%.

Property details Apartment sold at ₹20,891 per sq ft The 4,249 sq ft apartment was sold at a rate of ₹20,891 per sq ft. The deal, which was registered on March 31, 2026, also included three parking spaces. Official records indicate that stamp duty of over ₹62L and a registration fee of ₹30K were paid as part of the transaction.

Buyer details Buyer previously rented the property from Shroff The buyer of Shroff's apartment is Cherise (India) Private Limited, which had previously rented the same property from him for a monthly rent of ₹3.5L over a five-year period. This suggests an existing relationship between the actor and the company.

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