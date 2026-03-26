TikTok's 'Fruit Love Island' removed for being 'low-quality AI content' Entertainment Mar 26, 2026

Fruit Love Island, a quirky TikTok series where animated fruits go on dating adventures, was suddenly removed from the platform, leaving its more than 3 million fans confused.

The show, launched in March 2026 by @ai.cinema021, had gone viral for its playful parody of reality TV but is now nowhere to be found after several videos were quietly taken down.